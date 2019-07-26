Russian Rublev knocks out fourth-ranked Thiem in ATP Hamburg quarterfinal

Two Russian tennis players enter ATP Top 10 for the first time since 2010

July 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev has defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem in their quarterfinal match of the ATP Hamburg tournament.

The 21-year old Russian prevailed in two tiebreak sets, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:5).

Rublev marches on to the semifinals, where he will face either Italian Fabio Fognini or Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Thiem is currently ranked 4th in the ATP rankings, Rublev occupies the 78th place. Rublev has one ATP title to his name, in 2017 he emerged victorious in Croatian Umag. His best Grand Slam performance to date is the 2017 US Open quarterfinal. Thiem has twice contested the French Open final — in 2018 and 2019.

The quarterfinal match in Hamburg was their third meeting, with Thiem prevailing in the first two encounters.

The tournament in Hamburg offers 1.7 euros prize fund.