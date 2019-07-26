Russia’s Olympic Committee receives official invitation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

TASS. July 26. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent an official invitation to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to take part in the Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the ROC’s press office said in a statement on Friday.

"Therefore, as compared to the 2018 Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the ROC has got a possibility to form Russia’s full-fledged Olympic team, which will perform in the Japanese capital under its flag and without any restrictions or additional terms," the statement says.

"This also relates to track-and-field athletes who have official permission to participate in international competitions and can qualify for the Olympics," according to the statement.