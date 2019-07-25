Under-40 league: Meet Russia's most successful athletes

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov heads the list of most successful Russian athletes, according to Forbes. Ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin is ranked second in the athlete list, followed by footballer Artyom Dzyuba. The top 9 also features tennis player Maria Sharapova, footballer Igor Akinfeyev, ice hockey player Nikita Kucherov, tennis player Karen Khachanov and figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva.
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov with earnings of $11,5 million and 15,4 million Instagram followers, according to the Forbes magazine© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin ($14,5 million in revenue and 1.4 million Instagram followers)© AP Photo/Nick Wass
FC Zenit St. Petersburg striker Artyom Dzyuba ($5,4 million in revenue and 1,3 million Instagram followers)© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Tennis player Maria Sharapova ($8,5 million in revenue and 3,6 million Instagram followers)© AP Photo/Ben Curtis
FC CSKA captain and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev ($3,5 million)© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Ice hockey player Nikita Kucherov ($7,1 million in revenue and 201 000 Instagram followers)© AP Photo/John Locher
Tennis player Karen Khachanov ($4,1 million in revenue and 162 000 Instagram followers)© AP Photo/Andy Brownbill
Figure skater Alina Zagitova ($0,8 million in revenue and 649 000 Instagram followers)© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva ($0,7 million in revenue and 794 000 Instagram followers)© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
