FIFA World Champion Schurrle in transfer talks with Russian Premier League

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. German 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle can transfer to one of the Russian Premier League (RPL) clubs, his agent Ingo Haspel told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier, the agent of the German footballer told TASS that large Russian clubs are very interested in his client. The 28-year old athlete himself does not rule out a possibility of transferring to a RPL club.

Last season, Schurrle represented English Fulham F.C. after the club signed a two-season loan. The German played 25 matches and scored six goals under the club. His Borussia Dortmund contract expires in 2021.