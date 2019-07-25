Russian swimmer in strong position ahead of breaststroke final as FINA denies US appeal

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 25. /TASS/. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has rejected the US team’s appeal against two-time Olympic champion Lilly King’s disqualification from the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in South Korea’s Gwangju, the FINA press service told TASS.

FINA’s decision makes Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova’s position stronger ahead of the 200-meter breaststroke final.

King was disqualified for not touching the wall with both hands in the first turn of the race. The US team has filed an appeal.

King earlier won the 100-meter breaststroke event, leaving five-time world champion Efimova behind.

The women’s 200-meter breaststroke final is scheduled to take place on Friday.