UFC Champion Nurmagomedov tops Forbes list of most successful Russian athletes

TASS, July 25. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has earned the top place in the Forbes 2019 list of the most successful Russian athletes, the list is available on the magazine’s website.

He also topped the joint list of the 40 most successful show business and sports personalities under 40. The list took two factors into account, namely the stars’ revenues in a year and their popularity, which is determined by media mentions, search engine searches and the number of followers on social media.

Ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin is ranked second in the athlete list (third in the overall rating), followed by footballer Artyom Dzyuba (9). The top 9 also features tennis player Maria Sharapova (11), footballer Igor Akinfeyev (15), ice hockey player Nikita Kucherov (16), tennis player Karen Khachanov (20 and figure skaters Alina Zagitova (33) and Evgenia Medvedeva (40).