Russian tennis player Kuznetsova pulls out of tournament in Washington due to visa issues

TASS, July 25. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova was forced to withdraw from the WTA tournament in Washington, citing trouble with getting the US visa, she announced on her Instagram.

The Washington tournament is held over a week from July 29 to August 4. Last year, the Russian won the competition. Earlier, Kuznetsova was lamenting that she had been waiting for the US visa since February.

"Unfortunately I had to pull out of Washington due to my problems with US visa. Wanted to apologize to all my fans who were waiting for me there... Never had issues like this in my life, hopefully one day I can finally get a visa and play at least some events of the US swing," the 34-year old athlete wrote.

Kuznetsova’s participation in the last Grand Slam tournament - the US Open running over a fortnight from August 26 to September 7 - of the tennis season is still uncertain. Kuznetsova has won 18 WTA titles in the course of her career, including two Grand Slam tournaments (2004 US Open and 2009 French Open). She is currently ranked 108th.