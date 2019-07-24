New stadium and giant Olympic Village: How Tokyo changed with a year to go to 2020 Games

Read also Russia's Olympic chief lauds break dance introduction at 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS, Alexei Zavrachayev/. Preparations for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will kick off in exactly one year time, are in high gear. As the TASS correspondent saw for himself, most of the construction works are in their final stage and the organizers will only have to launch the 365-day countdown. A quiet and calm district of Shinjuku is not far from major railway station Shinjuku and the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden. The railway cuts through this district, Japanese typical high-density and low-rise buildings stretch deep inside the district with narrow roads for cars and pedestrians, Akasaka Palace is located not far from here. This is where the Olympic Stadium is being constructed, where exactly in one year time hundreds of athletes will march carrying national flags to the deafening applause of spectators at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics. Meanwhile, the slow-paced life of the district is slightly disturbed by the noise of the construction and voices of traffic controllers, who guide people along partly-closed sidewalks. The New National Stadium is being constructed on the site of the old National Stadium, which was built for the 1964 Olympics. The construction site is isolated by a low white fence, which is fitted with the necessary for Japan noise-level meters, while all exists have equipment for washing tyres of trucks to avoid spreading the dirt from the construction site around the city. With even the first glimpse of this enormous building it is obvious that constructors and designers lived up to their project promises. The territory is very green indeed, sporting newly planted trees, which are still young, while flower tubs with various shrubs hang down from the arena’s galleries. A small park has been already opened not far from the stadium. It features Olympic Rings and the statue of Pierre de Coubertin, the father of the modern Olympic Games and the second president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). There are also on downsized copies of the Olympic flame cauldrons, which were built for the Olympic Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Tokyo (1964), Sapporo (1972) and Nagano (1998). This is currently the main venue, where residents of Tokyo and tourists come to feel the spirit of the upcoming sports holiday and, of course, to take memorable pictures with the stadium and the Olympic Rings in the background. Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is the designer of the stadium construction project. His plan is rooted in the traditions of the national Japanese architecture in the style of ‘wood and green,’ which uses elements of ancient and medieval structures. The 68,000-capacity stadium is environmentally friendly and perfectly fits in the surrounding landscape. The construction work was estimated at $1.2 billion and it is scheduled to be completed by December. Olympic Village on the island

One of the most ambitious 2020 Olympics projects is the construction of the Olympic Village for athletes on the artificial island, Harumi, in Tokyo Bay. The total area of the construction is 13 hectares, while five more hectares will be occupied by parks and infrastructure. In all, 21 residential houses, which will be between 14 and 18 floors tall, will be commissioned in the first stage to accommodate Olympians. The construction work will continue on the island after the Olympics and, according to the plans, two more 50-storey residential and office buildings will be built in addition to kindergartens and schools. On the whole, by the year of 2023, when residents will start moving in, 5,600 apartments will be provided and the population of the district will stand at over 12,000. "Apartments will go on sale on July 26. A client will have to book an apartment, but mortgage payments will start only in 2023, when we will commission all houses and complete the necessary infrastructure. In other words, moving in a new apartment will be possible only three years after the Olympics," a spokesperson for the construction contractor told TASS. According to her, a concept of "a city within a city" will be implemented on the island, whose residents will have access to all necessities within a walking distance. The plans also stipulate the planting of some 4,000 trees and the construction of two big parks. "Another important peculiarity of this district will be an introduction of the first system of high-speed buses in Tokyo, which will run at short intervals of time and along designated lanes," she added.

Read also Sochi Olympics documentary takes first prize at Milano international sports film festival