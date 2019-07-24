Hungary’s Milak beats Phelps’ 200-meter butterfly record set 10 years ago

Russia wins another gold in synchro swimming at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 24. /TASS/. Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak has set a new 200-meter butterfly world record. The final race of the Gwangju 2019 World Aquatics Championships saw him winning the gold in one minute, 50.73 seconds.

Japan’s Daiya Seto took silver (1:53.86), while South African Chad le Clos was placed third with bronze (1.54.15).

The previous world record was set by 23-time Olympic champion, American Michael Phelps (1.51.51) during the 2009 World Championships.

Nineteen-year old Milak became world champion for the first time in his career. Previously, he earned silver at the 2017 World Championships’ 100-meter butterfly race. He was also crowned European champion, winning the 200-meter butterfly race in 2018. The Hungarian team has racked up three gold medals at the Gwangju 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

The medal table of the championships is dominated by China with 16 gold, 10 silver and 3 bronze medals. The Russian national team comes second (9-8-2), while Australia is the third (4-3-4).

The World Championships will run through July 28.