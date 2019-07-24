First high diving pool in Russia can be constructed in Crimea

The FINA high diving facility used at two championships already costs $600,000

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 24. /TASS/. A relocatable high diving pool, which should serve as a training ground for Russian athletes, can be built in Crimea, member of the International Swimming Federation (Federation internationale de natation, FINA) Technical High Diving Committee, two-time Olympic champion Dmitry Sautin told TASS following the completion of the Gwangju 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

"There are people interested in building this [training] ground for high diving. It has already begun, we can say that it will be soon constructed. In addition, it will be a transformer, it could be disassembled and moved to another region," Sautin said. "The high diving training ground should look approximately the same as here, at the World Championships. We are now considering Crimea, where there is only a diving tower atop a rock for now," he pointed out.

