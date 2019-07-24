Russian boxer Kovalev: Referee had to stop the fight to avoid Dadashev’s death

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Referee Kenny Chevalier should have called a stop in advance in the bout he oversaw last Friday between Russia’s Maxim Dadashev and Puerto Rican fighter Subriel Matias to avoid the death of the Russian boxer, Russia’s WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev said on Wednesday.

The Russian boxer’s team announced on Tuesday that Dadashev died in a US hospital after sustaining severe injuries to his head in the fight on July 19.

"I believe that the glaring mistake was made by the referee of this fight because he is not just someone from the streets, but a professional trained to handle boxing bouts," Kovalev wrote in his Instagram account.

"He [the referee] had to see that Dadashev had zero chances to win after round eight, because it was obvious by that time that Max lost almost all rounds and chances for the win by KO were not in the perspective," Kovalev continued.

"But the referee, unfortunately, did not stop the fight to guarantee Max’s health and life, but continued participating in this battery to the delight of the crowds," the Russian boxer added.

Dadashev was hospitalized after his welterweight category fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias (under 63.5 kg) on the night of July 20 in Oxon Hill, the US state of Maryland.

The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to Dadashev's rapidly worsening condition, as Matias was landing heavy punches on his face and body.

After the fight was stopped and Dadashev left the ring, he started vomiting and lost consciousness. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with severe brain swelling. A craniotomy surgery followed immediately.

Maxim Dadashev, known by the alias "Mad Max," was 28-years old. Born in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg he boasted a professional boxing record of 13 wins (11 by KOs) and one defeat. Dadashev suffered his only defeat last Friday in the fight against Matias.