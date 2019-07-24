Nurmagomedov climbs to Top-2 of UFC, McGregor drops out of Top-10

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has climbed to second place in the UFC Pound-for-Pound Top Rank, which includes all weight categories of fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Russian fighter has ousted from the second place US fighter Jon Jones, who is the UFC Reigning Light Heavyweight Champion and is now third in the rankings.

The list of the UFC fighters is topped by Reigning Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier of the United States.

Nurmagomedov’s next opponent Dustin Poirier is ranked eighth, while Connor McGregor, the renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, dropped out of the Top-10 and is currently ranked 11th.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).