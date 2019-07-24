Russia to compete for medals in most sports at 2020 Olympics, sports minister says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian athletes will be able to compete for medals in most sports at the 2020 Olympic Games, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We continue preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, our team will be a competitive one," he said. "We can see already that we will be able to compete for medals in most sports, we will be competitive in 20 sports," Kolobkov added. "I am sure that we will make our fans happy with our achievements," the Russian sports minister pointed out.

The Japanese capital of Tokyo will host the Olympic Games between July 24 and August 9, 2020.