The Russian national swimming team is currently second with nine gold and eight silver medals in the overall medal standings of the 2019 FINA World Championships after leaders China (16 golds, ten silver and three bronze medals). The 2019 FINA World Championships is hosted by the South Korean city of Gwangju between July 12 and 28. Spectacular leaps and symmetry of synchronized swimming — in photo gallery by TASS.
The highlights of the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships
Mexico performing their routine during the artistic swimming team free final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea© AP Photo/Mark Baker
Team Russia performing during the team free combination final at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships© AP Photo/Mark Baker
Swimmers reaching for drink bottles while competing in the men's 10km open water swim in Yeosu, South Korea© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Silver medalist Russia's Yuliya Efimova posing with her medal following the women's 100m breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Japan's Yumi Adachi performing with partner Atsushi Abe during the artistic swimming mixed duet technical preliminaries in Gwangju© AP Photo/Mark Baker
Swimmers competing in the men's 10km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Britain's Adam Peaty is seen after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final in Gwangju© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil kissing the podium after the women's 5km open water swim in Yeosu, South Korea© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland is seen during the Men's 200m Individual Medley heats in Gwangju© EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia competing in the finals of the women's 3 meter springboard synchronized diving competition in Gwangju© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Swimmers leaping into the water at the start of the 5km mixed relay open water swim in Yeosu, South Korea© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Japan competing in the finals of team competition free artistic swmming at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Alessandro de Rose of Italy performing a warm-up dive before the men's high diving competition in Gwangju© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
