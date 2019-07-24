Russian Boxing Federation to look into boxer Dadashev’s death

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Boxing Federation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, who perished in the United States on Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in the ring, the organization’s Secretary General Umar Kremlev told TASS.

On Tuesday, a source in the boxer’s team told TASS that Dadashev, 28, died in hospital due to injuries sustained on July 20.

"The Russian Boxing Federation is investigating the circumstances of Dadashev’s death. We will carry out an investigation to find out why this happened. We need to see this matter through," Kremlev said.

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council (WBC) expressed its condolences to the Russian boxer’s family and friends.

"RIP Maxim Dadashev," the organization said. "We join Maxim’s family and friends in grief."

Ivan Orengo, the promoter of Dadashev’s opponent, also extended his "deepest condolences" and described the incident as "very bad news" when contacted by TASS.

Dadashev was hospitalized on Friday night after his welterweight category fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias (under-63.5 kg weight category) on the night of July 19 in Oxon Hill, the US state of Maryland. The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to a rapidly worsening condition of Dadashev and stopped the fight. After the fight had been aborted, Dadashev started vomiting and then lost his consciousness. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a severe case of a brain swelling. A craniotomy surgery followed immediately.

Maxim Dadashev, known by the alias ‘Mad Max,’ was 28-years old. Born in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg he boasted a professional boxing record of 13 wins (11 by KOs) and one defeat. Dadashev suffered his only defeat last Friday in the fight against Matias, 27, who now has an unblemished record of 14 wins (all by KOs).