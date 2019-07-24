Russian embassy in US ready to assist in repatriating boxer Dadashev's body

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington on Tuesday expressed its condolences to family and friends of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died in US earlier in the day as a result of injuries he sustained in the ring, and offered its assistance in repatriating the boxer’s body.

"In connection with the death of Russian boxer Dadashev, we express our sincere condolences to his family and friends. The Russian embassy in the United States is ready to provide the necessary assistance in repatriating him to Russia," the embassy said in a statement posted on the Facebook page.

Dadashev was hospitalized on Friday night after his welterweight category fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias (under-63.5 kg weight category) on the night of July 19 in Oxon Hill, the US state of Maryland. The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to a rapidly worsening condition of Dadashev and stopped the fight. After the fight had been aborted, Dadashev started vomiting and then lost his consciousness. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a severe case of a brain swelling. A craniotomy surgery followed immediately.

On Tuesday, a source in the boxer’s team told TASS that Dadashev had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Maxim Dadashev, known by the alias ‘Mad Max,’ was 28-years old. Born in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg he boasted a professional boxing record of 13 wins (11 by KOs) and one defeat. Dadashev suffered his only defeat last Friday in the fight against Matias, 27, who now has an unblemished record of 14 wins (all by KOs).