Nurmagomedov's coach: Khabib may use knee-striking technique against Poirier

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is most likely to switch to a striking technique using knees in his upcoming title defense bout against US Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier, his coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Khabib is growing stronger mastering his striking technique," the coach said. "We have already prepared some surprises for Dustin Poirier. I will witness them in the middle of the second or the beginning of the third rounds. The surprises will be about the new striking technique."

"Why Khabib should not involve his legs and knees? He is capable of a good knee strike in a jump - a boxer is always measuring a distance, but the distance allows to prepare a good strike in a body on a jump," Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said.

"Dustin [Poirier] is being told that he must remain standing on feet in the fight against Khabib, and he [Poirier] also knows it," Khabib’s father continued. "However, we have our special treats for each of our bouts, but the most important is the total control and the aim to knock out the opponent."

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision). Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).