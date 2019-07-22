Spartak Moscow paired with Swiss FC Thun in UEFA Europa League’s 3rd qualifying round

NYON /Switzerland/, July 22. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow will play against Switzerland’s FC Thun in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Both clubs were paired following the UEFA Europa League’s Draw, hosted earlier in the day in Switzerland’s Nyon.

In line with the Draw regulations, FC Spartak Moscow, which was among the seeded clubs in the so-called Main Path Group 2, will play its first-leg match away in Switzerland on August 8 and will receive Switzerland’s Thun at home for the second-leg match on August 15.

FC Spartak Moscow, which finished 5th in the Russian Premier League (RPL) last season, never played official matches against Swiss football club Thun.

Commenting on the upcoming encounter against the Swiss club, FC Spartak Director General Tomas Zorn told TASS that he viewed FC Thun as a very strong opponent for his club.

"There are no weak teams at this level," Zorn said in an interview with TASS. "This is a very strong team, although it comes from the Swiss league, which has two top-class clubs and other clubs are having hard time playing against them."

"We will be seriously preparing for this fixture and tuning in for the victory, just like we always do," Zorn stated.

FC Spartak suffered a defeat playing against Swiss football club St. Gallen as part of the 2015 UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

"Matches with St. Gallen? Every experience is carefully studied," Zorn continued. "We draw conclusions from every mistake and defeat in the past and make use of them in the following matches."

The Russian club has a record of 13 matches played against Swiss football clubs at the UEFA tournaments. Spartak Moscow played six matches against Basel (two wins; three defeats; one draw), met twice with Luzern (one win; one draw), faced Sion two times (two wins); had two encounters with St. Gallen (one draw; one defeat) and enjoyed a victory over Zurich.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and is the holder of numerous titles and trophies.