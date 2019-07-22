Russia’s FC Krasnodar to face FC Porto in UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round

NYON/ Switzerland/, July 22. /TASS/. Russian football club Krasnodar will play against Portugal’s Porto in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, as determined by the draw held on Monday in Switzerland’s Nyon.

The first-leg match will be played either on August 6 or 7 in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar, and the second-leg game is scheduled for August 13 at the stadium in Porto.

Krasnodar was among the unseeded clubs in the so-called League Path group. The winner of the two-match encounter between the Russian and the Portuguese clubs will proceed further into the Champions League qualifying play-off round, while the defeated side will continue the fight in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

FC Krasnodar was founded in 2008 and so far has neither played in the Champions League series nor in official matches against football clubs from Portugal. Last season, FC Krasnodar finished 3rd in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Portugal’s famous FC Porto is the last season’s runner-up in the Primeira Liga, which is the top football tournament in the country.