Russian Kasatkina climbs to No. 40 in WTA rankings

TASS, July 22. Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has risen one spot in the updated WTA rankings to reach No. 40, the organization’s press service reports.

The 22-year old athlete is ranked the highest among all other Russian players. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is ranked No. 44, Ekaterina Alexandrova is 48th, Veronika Kudermetova is placed No. 55, Margarita Gasparyan holds on to 57th, teenager Anastasia Potapova occupies 64th, Maria Sharapova is currently No. 81 and Vera Zvonareva is No. 88.

There were no changes in the Top 10 of the WTA rankings. Australia’s Ashleigh Barty is ranked No. 1 with 6,605 points, followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka (6,257) and Karolina Pliskova (6055).