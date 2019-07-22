Russian Medvedev rises to No.9 in ATP rankings

TASS, July 22. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has climbed one spot to reach No. 9 in the ATP rankings, another Russian, Karen Khachanov, continues to stay at No. 8, the updated rankings were published on the organization’s official website on Monday.

Medvedev has surpassed Italian Fabio Fognini, who moved down one spot, there were no other changes in the Top 10. Medvedev, who is 23-year old, currently has 2,625 points, while 23-year old Khachanov has racked up 2,890. Russian Andrey Rublev fell to No. 78 with 716 points. Medvedev entered the Top 10 for the first time on July 15, while Khachanov has held his place inside this elite group since June 10. For the first time since 2010, two Russian tennis players are ranked in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the list.

ATP rankings July 22:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 12415 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 7945;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 7460;

4 (4). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 4595;

5 (5). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 4325;

6 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 4045;

7 (7). Kei Nishikori (Japan) - 4040;

8 (9). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2890;

9 (10). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 2625;

10 (9). Fabio Fognini (Italy) - 2535...

78 (76). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 716.