GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian city of Kazan will host the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) announced on Sunday.

The 2027 World Aquatics Championships will take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Kazan hosted the 2015 World Aquatics Championships, while Budapest was the host city of the 2017 tournament.