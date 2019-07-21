Russia’s Vlasov gets revenge on Chilemba to win WBO Global belt

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Maxim Vlasov won the vacant Eurasian Boxing Parliament 175lb title and the WBO Global belt after defeating Malawi's Isaac Chilemba with a unanimous decision win on Saturday night.

Vlasov, 32, now boasts an impressive list of 44 victories (26 KOs) and three losses. The Russian boxer suffered his first career loss from Chilemba in 2011 with a narrow decision.

Chilemba now has 25 victories (10 KOs), seven losses and two draws on his record. The defeat by Vlasov has become Chilemba’s fifth loss in his previous six bouts.