Russian synchro swimmers win gold of 2019 FINA World Championships in Team Free event

Russia wins another gold in synchro swimming at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian national synchronized swimming team took another gold of the 2019 FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Championships in South Korea’s Gwangju on Friday in the Women Team Free discipline.

The team scored 98.0000 points, winning gold. The silver went to China (96.0333 points) and athletes from Ukraine got bronze with 94.3667 points.

The Russian winners in the Women Team Free event are: Vlada Chigireva, Maria Shurochkina, Varvara Subbotina, Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, Alla Shishkina, Veronika Kalinina, Marina Golyadkina and Polina Komar.

Silver medalists are: Yanning Xiao, Wenyan Sun, Li Guo, Chengxin Yin, Yu Feng, Hao Chang, Xuechen Huang and Xinping Liang.

Bronze medalists are: Vladyslava Aleksiiva, Alina Shynkarenko, Yana Nariezhna, Yelyzaveta Yakhno, Kateryna Reznik, Maryna Aleksiiva, Anastasiya Savchuk and Marta Fiedina.

The Russian national swimming team is currently second with seven gold and four silver medals in the overall medal standings of the 2019 FINA World Championships after leaders China (11 golds, six silver and one bronze medal) and ahead of Germany (two gold, one silver and two bronze medals).

The 2019 FINA World Championships is hosted by the South Korean city of Gwangju between July 12 and 28.