Russia's Maria Sharapova on entry list for US Open

TASS, July 18. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is on the entry list of the last Grand Slam tournament of the 2019 tennis season, US Open, which will begin on August 26 and run through September 8 in New York, the tournament’s press service reports.

Two weeks ago at Wimbledon, 32-year old Sharapova failed to complete her first round match against French Pauline Parmentier, retiring with a left forearm injury. Later, the athlete said that she was hoping to compete at the US Open in spite of the health issue.