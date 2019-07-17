Russian synchro swimmer Romashina sets record in total golds won at World Championships

The Russian swimmer was awarded by judges 97.1333 points for her performance to earn the gold, which brought her total number of the gold medals won at the World Championships to 20.

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s synchro swimmer Svetlana Romashina became the most titled athlete in the history of this sport after she won the gold in the Solo Free Routine discipline on Wednesday at the 2019 FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Championships in South Korea’s Gwangju.

Romashina is now the most titled athlete in the history of the synchronized swimming with 20 gold medals, having surpassed in this medals race her compatriot Natalia Ishchenko, who holds 19 gold medals of the World Championships.

The 29-year-old Russian star in the sport of the synchronized swimming is now the 20-time World Champion, five-time Olympic champion and the 10-time European champion and she was never defeated in all sports tournaments, in which she participated.

After the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil Romashina took a break in her sports career and gave birth to a daughter. Last year she returned to sports.

Earlier at the current World Championship, Romashina won gold in the Duet Technical Routine in pair with Svetlana Kolesnichenko. Both athletes, Romashina and Kolesnichenko, are also scheduled to vie for more medals at the World Championship in Duet Free Routine on July 18.

Athletes of the Russian national swimming team are currently second with five gold and three silver medals in the overall medals standings of the 2019 FINA World Championships after leaders China (nine golds, two silver and one bronze medal) and ahead of 3rd place, which is shared by Germany and Ukraine with 1 gold and three bronze medals each.

The 2019 FINA World Championship is hosted by the South Korean city of Gwangju between July 12 and 28.