Russian national volleyball team’s ex-player gets 18-month ban over anti-doping violations

The suspension term of the 32-year-old athlete, who played for the Russian national volleyball team between 2012 and 2015, enters into force on November 12, 2018.

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Pavel Moroz, a former player of the Russian national volleyball team, has been slapped with an 18-month suspension over violations of anti-doping rules, the press office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced on Tuesday.

The news of Moroz’s suspension were reported earlier in the day to TASS by athlete’s agent Dmitry Rezvanov, who also stated that the 18-month disqualification of the volleyball player officially starts on November 12 last year.

Besides playing 22 matches for the Russian national team in 2012-2015, Moroz also played for Russian volleyball clubs Kuzbass Novosibirsk (2010-2013); Ural (2016-2017); Fakel (2017-2018); Dinamo-LO (2018) and for South Korea’s club Incheon Air Jumbos (2015-2016).

Moroz is the silver medal winner of the 2013-2014 Russian Volleyball Championship, and two-time vice champion of the Russia Cup (2011 and 2014).

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency added in its statement on Tuesday that it imposed suspensions against other Russian athletes for violations of anti-doping regulations - namely against cycling racer Tatyana Panina, 49, (6-month disqualification), cross-country skier Sergei Korsakov (4-year disqualification) and Pavel Metelev, 18, from the Russian basketball club Yenisei Krasnoyarsk (3-month disqualification).