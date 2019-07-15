Putin lauds Russian synchro swimmers’ gold medals at 2019 FINA World Championships

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to the national synchronized swimming duo of Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina for winning the gold of the 2019 FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Championships.

"Your duo’s performance earned straight A+ grades, which contributed into the gold-medals’ luggage of our national team," the Russian president said in his congratulatory message addressed to Romashina and Kolesnichenko and posted on the official website of Kremlin.

"You have once again convincingly proved that our national synchronized swimming school have strong traditions by displaying the highest class of professionalism, clear-cut techniques and unrivaled artistic impression," the Russian leader added.