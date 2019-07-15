Putin lauds Russian synchro swimmers’ gold medals at 2019 FINA World Championships

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to the national synchronized swimming duo of Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina for winning the gold of the 2019 FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Championships.
"Your duo’s performance earned straight A+ grades, which contributed into the gold-medals’ luggage of our national team," the Russian president said in his congratulatory message addressed to Romashina and Kolesnichenko and posted on the official website of Kremlin.
"You have once again convincingly proved that our national synchronized swimming school have strong traditions by displaying the highest class of professionalism, clear-cut techniques and unrivaled artistic impression," the Russian leader added.
At the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina grabbed gold on Sunday in the Duet Technical Routine. Kolesnichenko also took the gold in of the championship in the Solo Technical Routine.
Earlier in the day, the Russian duo of Maya Gurbanberdiyeva and Alexander Maltsev won gold in the Mixed Duet Technical Routine event at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
Athletes of the Russian national swimming team are currently second with three gold and two silver medals in the overall medals standings of the 2019 FINA World Championships after leaders China (eigth golds, one silver and one bronze medal) and ahead of 3rd place Ukraine (1 gold and one bronze).
The 2019 FINA World Championship is hosted by the South Korean city of Gwangju between July 12 and 28.