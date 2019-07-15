Russia’s sports minister lauds national team’s performance at Naples Summer Universiade

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian athletes have done well at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, Russia’s Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Monday.

Russia ranks second in overall medal standing at Universiade in Naples with 82 medals

Team Russia finished second in the overall medal standings of the 2019 Summer Universiade with 22 gold, 24 silver and 36 bronze medals behind Japan (33 gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze medals) and ahead of China (3rd place with 22 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals), the United States (4th with 21-17-15) and South Korea (5th with 17-17-16).

"The performance of the Russian national team at the Naples Summer Universiade can be called successful. The Russian athletes who took part in the Summer Universiade worthily represented the country after the national team’s triumph at the Winter Universiade hosted by Russia’s Krasnoyarsk in March," the sports minister said.

"In each discipline and in each sport, we saw tight and uncompromising competition, which is always inherent in students’ contests. We were especially pleased with the swimmers, judokas, rhythmic gymnasts and artistic gymnasts who won the largest number of medals for the national team," Kolobkov said.

The Russian athletes performed in all sport disciplines at the Naples Summer Universiade, except for track and field athletics as the membership of the All-Russian Athletics Federation in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) was suspended.

"We would have achieved a more full-fledged success, if our track and field athletes had taken part in the competitions but, unfortunately, they could not compete in the Universiade," the sports minister said.

About the Summer Universiade

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade was hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14.

The program of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy included 18 sports: Basketball, Water Polo, Volleyball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Diving, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Archery, Tennis, Football, Taekwondo, Fencing, Shooting and Sailing.