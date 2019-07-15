UEFA reports record-breaking 19.3 mln ticket requests for 2020 Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) reported on Monday a record-breaking figure of applications filed to purchase tickets for matches of the 60th anniversary of the major European football championship.

"UEFA received a stunning 19.3 million ticket requests during the first sales window for UEFA Euro 2020, smashing the record of 11 million set during the equivalent phase ahead of UEFA Euro 2016," the press service of the European governing football body announced in a statement.