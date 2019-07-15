Two Russian tennis players enter ATP Top 10 for the first time since 2010

TASS, July 15. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has climbed one spot to reach No. 8 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, while another Russian, Daniil Medvedev, has cracked into Top 10 by rising three spots to No. 10. The updated rankings were published on the organization’s official website on Monday.

Twenty-three-year old Khachanov racked up 2890 points, while Medvedev commands 2625 points. Russian Andrey Rublev is currently ranked 76th with 741. Medvedev has joined the elite group for the first time in his career to become the eighth Russian to do so, while Khachanov has held his place inside the Top 10 since June 10.

Over the last fortnight, Khachanov and Medvedev lost their third round matches at Wimbledon, losing to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Belgian David Goffin respectively. Serbian Novak Djokovic has won the tournament by defeating Swiss Roger Federer in the final and continues to dominate the rankings.

Khachanov has won four ATP titles in his career, his best Grand Slam result is the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open. Medvedev has also won four titles and reached the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open, his best Grand Slam performance up to date.

The last time two Russian tennis players were ranked inside the ATP Top 10 was back in October 2010 (Nikolay Davydenko and Mikhail Youzhny).

ATP rankings July 15:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 12415 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 7945;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 7460;

4 (4). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 4595;

5 (5). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 4325;

6 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 4045;

7 (7). Kei Nishikori (Japan) - 4040;

8 (9). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2890;

9 (10). Fabio Fognini (Italy) - 2758;

10 (13). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 2625;

76 (79). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 741.