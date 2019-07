MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian men’s team beat the team of Poland in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. The tournament is staged in Chicago.

Russia won the match with 3-1 (25:19, 24:26, 25:22, 25:21) score. The Russian team will play with the winner of the match between the US and Brazil in the finals.

The Russian men’s team is the current winner of the tournament. It defeated the French team with the score of 3-0 in last-year finals.