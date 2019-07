KWANGJU, July 14. /TASS/. Russian athletes won two medals during the starting day of the FINA World Championships staged in the Republic of Korea.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the gold medal in women’s artistic swimming technical routine. Ekaterina Belyaeva and Viktor Minibaev captured silver in synchronous diving among mixed duets.

The Russian team currently ranks second in the team scoring. China ranks first and Hungary is third. The championships will end on July 28.