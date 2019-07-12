Russia is among top-five countries applying for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup tickets

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian football fans are currently in the world’s top-five nations submitting requests to buy tickets for matches of the 2020 UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup, UEFA’s press office announced on Friday.

Most of the applications filed during the first ticket sales window, which ran between June 12 and July 12, were filed by football fans from Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, England and Russia.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told TASS in late June that "everybody should start hurrying already, because there will be less opportunities in the future," to buy the tickets for the European tournament’s matches in Russia.

The senior Russian football official said at that time that there were "1.5 million tickets on sale and this is the lion’s share. The rest of the tickets will be distributed via separate sale channels under ‘football-family’ programs and the hospitality packages,"

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, will have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.

The draw on December 2, 2018 in Dublin determined 10 groups for the qualifying stage. The Russian national team was placed in Group I alongside with the teams from Belgium, Kazakhstan, Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the major European football championship.