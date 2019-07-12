Russia’s Selezneva victorious in women’s all-around rhythmic at 2019 FISU Universiade

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Yekaterina Selezneva won gold on Friday in women’s all-around Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions at the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade, which is currently underway in Italy’s Naples.

The panel of judges awarded the 24-year-old Russian gymnast 83.600 points, which brought her the gold. Azerbaijan’s Zokhra Agamirova was awarded the silver after having executed her program to 75.425 points, while Laura Yihan Zeng of the United States took the bronze with 72.600 points.

Selezneva’s gold on Friday added up to Team Russia’s current 4th place in the overall medals standings of the 2019 Summer Universiade with 13 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze medals after leaders Japan (24 gold, 17 silver, 20 bronze); the United States (2nd with 21 gold; 16 silver and 13 bronze); China (3rd with 21-12-6).

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade is hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14.

The program of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy includes 18 sports: Basketball, Water Polo, Volleyball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Diving, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Archery, Tennis, Football, Taekwondo, Fencing, Shooting and Sailing.