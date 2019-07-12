Russian cruiserweight boxer Papin to face Congo’s Ilunga Makabu on August 24

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian boxer Alexei Papin is to face off against Ilunga Congo’s Makabu in an upcoming cruiserweight bout scheduled for August 24 in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, a source from the Russian fighter's team told TASS on Friday.

"Papin is to fight against Makabu on August 24," the source said.

Born in 1987 in the Moscow Region town of Reutov, Papin began his professional boxing career in 2015 and currently boasts an unblemished record of 11 wins in all of his bouts (10 by KOs.)

Nicknamed "Junio," Makabu was also born in 1987. His professional record in the cruiserweight category (under 90.72kg) includes 27 fights, of which there are 25 victories (24 by KOs) and two defeats.

Makabu last fought on June 16 beating Russia’s Dmitry Kudryashov by TKO at the sports arena in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

On August 24, the city of Chelyabinsk, which has a population of over 1.2 million, will also host a title defense bout between Russian WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev and England’s Anthony Yarde at Traktor Sports Palace.