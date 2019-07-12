WBO Light Heavyweight Champ Kovalev to fight England’s Yarde on August 24

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev will hold his mandatory title defense bout against England’s Anthony Yarde on August 24 in the Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk, the press office of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced on Friday.

The Russian Boxing Federation and several boxing promotion companies will be in charge of the event.

The Russian boxer’s promoter Kathy Duva announced in April that the bout was initially scheduled to be held in June in Chelyabinsk, Kovalev's hometown. Currently the athlete resides and trains in US Los Angeles. However, the fight was suspended indefinitely due to various organizational issues.

Kovalev, 36, nicknamed the "Krusher," has a record of 33 wins (28 KOs); 3 defeats (2 KOs) and 1 draw. In his most recent fight on February 3, the boxer defeated Colombia’s Eleider Alvarez, taking back his WBO champion’s belt.

England’s 27-year-old Anthony Yarde boasts an unblemished record of 18 wins in all of his previous fights wrapping up 17 of them with knockouts.