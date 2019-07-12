Two Russian MMA fighters sign contracts with UFC

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Two Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, Shamil Gamzatov and Askar Askarov, signed contracts with the US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion company, their manager told TASS.

"Askarov and Gamzatov signed contracts with UFC. Askarov’s debut will take place in Spetember," Rizvan Magomedov said.

26-year-old Askarov is a former flyweight champion of Russian MMA organization ACB (now known as Absolute Championship Akhmat), who has ten victories (3 by KOs) and no defeats on his record. He is also the freestyle wrestling champion of the 2017 Deaflympics.

28-year-old Gamzatov (13 victories, 5 KOs, no defeats) earlier competed in the Middleweight division of the US-based Professional Fighters League.