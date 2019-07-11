Russia’s Kazan is fully prepared to host 2019 European Triathlon Championship

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian city of Kazan has prepared all tracks needed for the organization of the 2019 ETU (European Triathlon Union) European Triathlon Championship this month, Galina Shipovalova, the secretary general of the Russian Triathlon Federation, told TASS on Thursday.

The 2019 European Triathlon Championship is scheduled to be held between July 25 and 28 in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

"Last year these tracks [in Kazan] hosted the Russian Triathlon Championship and a technical expert from the ETU was present at the competitions at that time," Shipovalova said. "This representative gave us a check-list after the race with proposals, which we used as a guideline through the year preparing for the upcoming championship."

"Major changes were introduced in regard to the bicycle race, which will be held along the route of the historic center [of Kazan] bypassing the Kremlin," Shipovalova, who is also a member of the European Triathlon Union’s Executive Board, said. "The route of the Russian Championship was different, but the European Championship is a competition of a higher status."

"The stage of the running competition remained almost unchanged," she added.

Russia’s Kazan, which has a population of over 1.25 million, hosted the 2015 FINA World Championships and is also set to organize the 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships.