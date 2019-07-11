{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s Kazan is fully prepared to host 2019 European Triathlon Championship

The 2019 European Triathlon Championship is scheduled to be held July 25- 28

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian city of Kazan has prepared all tracks needed for the organization of the 2019 ETU (European Triathlon Union) European Triathlon Championship this month, Galina Shipovalova, the secretary general of the Russian Triathlon Federation, told TASS on Thursday.

The 2019 European Triathlon Championship is scheduled to be held between July 25 and 28 in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

"Last year these tracks [in Kazan] hosted the Russian Triathlon Championship and a technical expert from the ETU was present at the competitions at that time," Shipovalova said. "This representative gave us a check-list after the race with proposals, which we used as a guideline through the year preparing for the upcoming championship."

"Major changes were introduced in regard to the bicycle race, which will be held along the route of the historic center [of Kazan] bypassing the Kremlin," Shipovalova, who is also a member of the European Triathlon Union’s Executive Board, said. "The route of the Russian Championship was different, but the European Championship is a competition of a higher status."

"The stage of the running competition remained almost unchanged," she added.

Russia’s Kazan, which has a population of over 1.25 million, hosted the 2015 FINA World Championships and is also set to organize the 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin may hold his next bout in UK in August
Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May
Read more
Putin brands West’s attempts to ‘tighten the screws’ on competitors as futile
Read more
Press review: Putin opposes calls for sanctions on Georgia and Trump, UK envoy trade barbs
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 10
Read more
Russian scientists work on technology to detect submarine by propeller trace
The submarines of the future will possibly resemble flying saucers, according to the research center's head
Read more
Erdogan says Russia kicks off delivery operation for S-400 missile system
According to the Turkish leader, the Russian system will have a positive effect on the security of the entire region
Read more
Israel, Saudi Arabia, US will continue exerting pressure on Iran, Russian expert says
Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports
Read more
Iran free to hold unlimited stockpile of uranium enriched to 4.5% — diplomat
"This is low-enriched uranium, which has nothing to do with nuclear weapons," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Turkey to employ S-400 systems in case of attack — Erdogan
The Turkish president reiterated Ankara’s plans concerning the joint production of the S-400 systems
Read more
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Read more
OPCW verifies destruction of all chemical arsenals in Syria
The OPCW stated in its report that "the Secretariat has verified the destruction of all 27 chemical weapons production facilities (CWPFs) declared by the Syrian Arab Republic"
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm says future submarines may look like ‘flying saucers’
The submarines of the future will also be crewless, the scientific head of the Krylov State Research Center said
Read more
Russian Duma chairman says PACE monitoring imposed on Russia is "discriminatory"
Russian State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that "PACE's politicized approach has not been overcome"
Read more
Russia offers India to resume development of 5th-generation fighter jet
The fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets and hit ground and naval targets, overcoming enemy air defense systems
Read more
Roscosmos to create new design bureau tasked with reusable rocket project
The rocket will be based on the preliminary design of the Krylo-SV (Wing) recoverable rocket stage project
Read more
Absurd to stop human progress: Putin slams calls to prioritize ecopolitics over technology
The president said that "instead of a substantive discussion regarding the global, climatic and environmental agenda we often see.. downright populism, speculation"
Read more
India to buy 18 new Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets, official says
According to the official, Russia is considering a range of bids for delivering military goods to New Delhi
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet missile corvettes return home after Atlantic voyage
The crew crossed over 3,000 nautical miles and conducted drills across the Atlantic Ocean
Read more
Russian design bureau unveils nuclear-powered aircraft carrier project at naval show
The aircraft carrier will displace 80,000-90,000 tonnes, feature a maximum length of 350 meters, have sea endurance of about 120 days and will be capable of developing a speed of about 30 knots
Read more
Putin points to upbeat figures in Russia’s economy
The president pointed out that it is neccessary to achieve a "more stable" and "more dynamic growth"
Read more
Putin says no need to impose sanctions on Tbilisi, cites respect for Georgian people
The president sees no need to demand that a criminal case be launched against the Georgian TV host who insulted him
Read more
Putin tells US filmmaker about agreements with Obama on Ukraine
"I can only say that the agreements reached during this phone conversation, were not fulfilled by the US side," Putin said
Read more
Russia increases naval technologies exports — defense export giant
India is the main partner, according to the company official
Read more
No decision yet on Russia’s economic measures against Georgia, says Kremlin
Earlier, Russian lawmakers suggested responding to Georgia’s anti-Russian provocations with a number of economic measures
Read more
Aurus Senat limousine presented at exhibition in Russia
The car was initially designed as an armored one
Read more
Russia proposes joint development of new submarine with India
According to the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, the Indian side will fully acquire all the necessary technological capabilities for constructing submarines of this type
Read more
Fire at gas pipeline near power plant in Moscow Region extinguished
One person was killed and 13 injured in the disaster
Read more
Zelensky suggests meeting with Putin in Minsk
The Ukrainian leader suggested that the talks should be mediated by Trump, May, Merkel and Macron
Read more
S-400 system may be delivered to Turkey on Tuesday, newspaper says
The loading took place on July 8
Read more
Russia’s naval aircraft, strategic bombers destroy enemy warships in Sea of Japan drills
The aircraft were redeployed from their permanent airbases to operational airfields in the Primorye Territory
Read more
Russian Navy to get advanced Yasen-M and Borei-A nuclear-powered subs in 2020
Construction of Borei-K nuclear-powered submarines is not yet planned
Read more
Lukashenko says no secret talks with Putin to be held on Valaam Island
Unification of Belarus and Russia is not under discussion, the Belarusian leader said
Read more
Press review: Can a Russia wine ban sober up Tbilisi and what Qatar’s Taliban talks offer
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 9
Read more
Zelensky cancels Independence Day parade on August 24 citing costs
The president promised to allocate 300 million hryvnia to all the servicepersons instead
Read more
Major fire breaks out at thermal plant near Moscow
At least seven have been injured
Read more
Russian Navy to get nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
A source earlier told TASS that the Defense Ministry had started work to formulate a technical assignment for a future nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
Read more
Culture Minister slams Germany's Die Welt over WWII 'insinuations'
Vladimir Medinsky compared the publication in the Die Welt newspaper about the 1943 Battle of Prokhorovka to the Nazi generals’ attempt to "win the war through memoirs" in the 1950-60s
Read more
Military satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome successfully delivered to orbit
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the launch and delivery of spacecraft to the orbit by the Volga upper stage was carried out in the routine mode
Read more
Tbilisi hotels cut prices by 25% after outflow of Russian tourists
Today, the average price in Tbilisi four and five star hotels per night is $ 345
Read more
UK refuses to issue visa to Russian diplomat traveling for media freedom conference
The Russian Embassy in London said that the decision to deny a visa to a Russian delegate "looks really weird" in the context of UK's invitation to Russia to participate in the event
Read more
Russia’s defense companies "starving" as they serve financial institutions, says Deputy PM
Yuri Borisov expressed hope that the next meeting of the defense commission in September 2019 would focus on the issue of loans for defense contractors
Read more
Georgian wine industry to dry up and collapse if Russia bans imports, warns MP
Earlier, State Duma’s Vice-Speaker Sergey Neverov said there were plans to discuss a ban on supplies of Georgian wines and mineral water at the State Duma Council
Read more
New sarcophagus now contains Chernobyl Power Plant’s 4 reactor
The protective structure is to serve 100 years
Read more
Lukashenko backs Zelensky’s proposal to hold meeting in Minsk
The Belarusian leader acknowledged the role of the US in conflict settlement
Read more
US may have stepped up long-range missiles deployment to Romania — Russian General Staff
If so, Pentagon's actions fall short of the INF Treaty
Read more
Four spacecraft for Russian Defense Ministry’s purposes launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that all the pre-start operations and the launch of the Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket were conducted under normal conditions
Read more
Chechnya's head says Georgian authorities should apologize for TV host's insults
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov was commenting on Georgian TV host Georgi Gabunia's offensive remarks against the Russian leadership
Read more
Georgian top diplomat welcomes Putin’s statement about unwillingness to impose sanctions
Earlier, the State Duma passed a statement condemning the recent anti-Russian provocations in Georgia, suggesting that the Russian gov't respond with economic measures, but Putin refused to do that
Read more
Six-time Olympic Champ Ahn to start trials for Russian short track team in September
In 2011, he was granted Russian citizenship and announced his decision to speed skate for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi
Read more
Press review: How Ukraine's vote will affect Moscow and Syria slams UK over seized tanker
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 11
Read more
Russia concerned by US pulling neutral European states into NATO drills
The Russian foreign minister urged the European partners to realize that "it is in their best interests to ensure maximum transparency of these processes, primarily on the OSCE forum"
Read more
Russia to start supplies of civilian ships to Serbia
The Russian side invites Serbian partners to cooperate within the framework of Russia’s industrial zones abroad
Read more