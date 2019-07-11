Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin may hold his next bout in UK in August

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin is most likely to hold his next bout in the UK in August, Vadim Kornilov, the head of the Boxing World promotion company, told TASS on Thursday.

In mid-June a source in the team of the Russian boxer told TASS that Scott Alexander of the United States was likely to be the next opponent of Povetkin at a boxing tournament in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on July 12, however, a decision was made later to cancel this bout.

"If we fail to find a possible opponent before the end of July, Alexander will stand to fight in August,"Kornilov said in an interview with TASS. "This fight will be most probably held in the UK."

Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the Russian boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May.

However, Povetkin told TASS in late March that his next possible fight was still unscheduled, but he continued practicing hard.

Povetkin, who turns 40 in September, said at that time that he was "not thinking about wrapping up with sports career." Reiterating that he had "the will and strength."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ boasting a personal record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and 2 defeats throughout his career. The Russian is also the 2004 Olympic champion. Britain’s Anthony Joshua, known to the fans simply as ‘AJ,’ boasts a record of 22 wins (21 KOs) and one defeat since the beginning of his professional career.