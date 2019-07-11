‘It’s high time to say goodbye’: Renowned boxer Lebedev says he’s hanging up his gloves

"It is high time to say goodbye to big sports," the 39-year-old Russian boxer wrote in his Instagram account on Thursday.

"As a true man, husband and father I must focus on my great family and do the best to give those dearest to me my full attention," the Russian boxer continued.

"However, life does not stand still, and together with you all we are going to do good deeds - be they big or small - for our country and our youth," Lebedev added.

Lebedev is a former IBF/WBA/WBC cruiserweight champion and has a record of 32 wins (23 by KOs) and two defeats. He last fought in November 2018 defeating Mike Wilson of the United States in Monte Carlo.