Court upholds appeal of Russian ex-sports chief Mutko against lifetime Olympic suspension

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Thursday to grant an appeal by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko against his life-term suspension from all future Olympic Games.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport rules that the appeal filed by Mr. Vitaly Mutko on 26 December 2017 is upheld," the Swiss-based court said in a statement.

"The decision concerning Mr. Vitaly Mutko, adopted by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee on 5 December 2017, is set aside," according to the statement. "All further or different motions or prayers for relief are dismissed."

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled on December 5, 2017 to ban for life Vitaly Mutko from attending all future Olympic Games in any capacity citing numerous doping scandals in Russian sports that had been exposed by the IOC investigation by Samuel Schmid.

The world’s governing Olympic body stated that not only did it ban Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mutko and ex-Sports Minister Yury Nagornykh from attending all Olympic events in their official capacities, but it also deprived the ROC and its President Zhukov of IOC membership. A number of additional sanctions against other Russian sports officials followed.