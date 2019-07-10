Russia’s 1988 Olympic Champ Ogiyenko nominated to be inducted into Volleyball Hall of Fame

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Valentina Ogiyenko, the 1988 Olympic champion in women’s volleyball, has been nominated to be inducted in the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, the press office of the All-Russia Volleyball Federation announced on Wednesday.

This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled to take place between November 7 and 9 at the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in the US city of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Besides winning the gold of the 1988 Olympics, Ogiyenko is also the silver medalist of the 1992 Olympics, the gold medalist of the 1990 World Championship, two-time bronze medalist of the World Championships (1994, 1998) and two-time bronze medal winner of the World Cups (1985, 1991).

Playing for the national team at the European tournaments, Ogiyenko is the four-time European Championships winner (1985, 1989, 1991, 1993), as well as the two-time silver medalist (1983, 1987) and the bronze medal winner (1995) of the European Volleyball Championships.

Ogiyenko, 54, is also Russia’s merited Russian women’s volleyball head coach and she currently holds the post of the director general of the Russian women’s volleyball club Uralochka.