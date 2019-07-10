FIA Formula-1 Grands Prix to continue at legendary Silverstone racing track until 2024

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. World’s famous Formula 1 racing series will continue holding its Grand Prix races at the legendary Silverstone track in Great Britain for the next five years, the F1 press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Formula 1 is delighted to announce that the British Grand Prix will continue to be held at Silverstone at least until the end of 2024," the statement reads. "The agreement between Formula 1, the British Racing Drivers’ Club and Silverstone Circuit was signed yesterday in London…"

Commenting on the agreement, the Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, Chase Carey, said: "We are really pleased to confirm that the British Grand Prix will stay on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar for at least the next five years, with the event remaining at its longstanding home, Silverstone circuit."

According to the official statistics, provided in the statement, "the British Grand Prix has been part of the Formula 1 World Championship right from the start, with the 1950 edition of the race, held at Silverstone on 13th May of that year" and it was "the very first" of the 1,006 Grand Prix races held up to date.

"We have always said that, if it is to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve its historic venues and Silverstone and Great Britain represent the cradle of this sport, its starting point back in 1950," Formula 1 chief stated.

"Today, Formula 1 is a global sport, held on five continents, watched by an audience of over 500 million fans around the world and our aim is to grow this number by bringing the sport we love to new countries, while also maintaining its roots: Silverstone and the British Grand Prix are an integral part of that vision," Carey added.

The 2019 FIA Formula One British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone track will be held this weekend, July 12-14. The 2019 calendar of the FIA Formula One World Championship includes 21 Grand Prix races around the globe between March 17 and December 1.

According to information provided by the F1 press office "Silverstone has hosted the British Grand Prix a further 51 times [after May 13, 1950], with two other circuits, Aintree and Brands Hatch providing the venue on five and seventeen occasions respectively. Only the Italian Grand Prix can boast of featuring for the same length of time on the calendar of the top level of motor sport.".