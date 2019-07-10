Russian top football league to consider Fan-ID introduction in 2020

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Premier League (RPL) will get back next year to discussions on the introduction of the so-called Fan-ID system at the Russian championships matches, RPL President Sergei Pryadkin told TASS on Wednesday.

"This issue was discussed neither at the recent sessions of the RFU [Russian Football Union] Executive Committee nor at the RPL clubs’ meetings," Pryadkin said in an interview with TASS.

The Russian Sports Ministry worked out earlier a project on the concept of the Fan-ID system at the RPL and at the Russia Cup matches, stipulating the introduction of the Fan-ID starting from July 1 this year.

In late June, however, President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov stated that the country’s governing football body was waiting for a response from the Russian Communications Ministry regarding proposals on the introduction of the Fan-ID system.

"The introduction [of the Fan-ID system] has been postponed by a year, for the start of the next season," Pryadkin added.

"However, we have a work group in operation on this issue, it functions within the framework of the Sports Ministry and our representative Alexander Meitin [the head of the RPL department on security issues and work with fans] is taking a very active part in this process," the RPL president stated.

The first match of the Russian Premier League’s 2019/2020 season is scheduled to be held on July 12, when Arsenal Tula FC is holding a home match against Dynamo Moscow FC.

Russia came up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with an innovation, which was the so-called Fan-ID to be required from all the ticketholders. This innovation was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and earned commendation from the world’s governing football body of FIFA.

The Fan-ID played an important security role during the major football tournament in Russia both providing admittance to the stadiums and serving as the visa for foreign visitors.

A Fan-ID holder was allowed to enter the country visa-free and stay there over the duration of the international football tournament. Fan-IDs were obligatory in addition to purchased tickets in order to attend matches of the 2018 World Cup Russia.

In late April, the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed a bill allowing foreign tourists with Fan-IDs to travel to Russia visa-free for matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one quarterfinals match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.