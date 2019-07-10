Russia prioritizes development of children’s sport, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greeting to the organizers and guests of the 53rd International Children’s Games currently held in Ufa. The president’s telegram was published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Historically, the Russian state has prioritized the development of children’s and youth sport. We have established a modern sports and leisure infrastructure, ensuring the functioning of state-of-the-art stadiums, training and health centers, and soon, the numerous guests of the Games will be able to see this for themselves," the president’s message says.

According to the Russian leader, the Republic of Bashkortostan has accumulated extensive experience in the organization of major events. He reminded that Ufa had hosted the 2013 Winter International Children’s Games with great success. "It is heartening that once again, Russia and Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, hold these great competitions, aimed to strengthen the Olympic ideals, promote the values of a healthy and active way of life, consolidate friendship and mutual understanding between members of the younger generation from different countries," Putin noted.

The 53rd International Children’s Games will be held in Ufa on July 10-13, organized by the Russian Ministry of Sport and the government of the Republic of Bashkortostan. The participants of the games will compete in nine disciplines: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, judo, athletics, swimming, rock climbing, Greco-Roman wrestling, fencing and football. 1,200 athletes aged 12-15 years from 30 countries are set to participate in the Games.