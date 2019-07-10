2019 Universiade: Russian men’s water polo team through to semis after win over Australia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian national men’s water polo team defeated the Australian national squad 13-7 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade, which is currently underway in Italy’s Naples.

The semifinals’ opponent for the Russian team, which is the vice-champion of the 2017 Summer Universiade, will be decided later in the day.

Other quarterfinal matches in men’s polo on Wednesday paired the United States against Croatia; Hungary against Japan; and France against Italy.

Team Russia is currently 5th in the overall medals standings of the 2019 Summer Universiade with 11 gold, 19 silver and 26 bronze medals behind the leaders — Japan (21 gold, 13 silver, 16 bronze); China (2nd with 16-6-0); the United States (3rd with 15-12-10) and South Korea (12-10-13).

About the Summer Universiade

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Universiade is hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14.

The program of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy includes 18 sports: Basketball, Water Polo, Volleyball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Diving, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Archery, Tennis, Football, Taekwondo, Fencing, Shooting and Sailing.