Alexei Kudashov to take charge of Russian national hockey team as new coach, says source

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Alexei Kudashov will take charge of the Russian national ice hockey team as a new head coach replacing in this post Ilya Vorobyov, a source close to the situation told TASS on Tuesday.

"The team’s management group will continue its work in the same composition," the source stated. "In order to improve the work of the coaching staff a decision was made to appoint Kudashov as the head coach of the Russian national team."

"Vorobyov will remain in the national team’s coaching staff," the source added.

Kudashov, 47, has been working in the coaching staff of the national ice hockey team since April 12, 2018. He served as the head coach of the Moscow Region’s hockey club Atlant between September 2013 and April 2015 and was also the head coach of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey club between May 2015 and October 2017.

Vorobyov was appointed the acting head coach of the national ice hockey squad on April 12, 2018 and was confirmed in the post on June 1. The Russian national team led by Vorobyov won the bronze of the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Slovakia in May.