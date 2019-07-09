Russian football authorities to discuss premier league clubs’ format expansion after 2022

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS, Andrei Mikhailov/. The issue of boosting the number of football clubs playing in the Russian Premier League (RPL) from 16 to 18 may be considered only after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, RPL President Sergei Pryadkin told TASS on Tuesday.

On June 6, Russia’s top football league RPL voted to up the number of participant clubs in the league from 16 to 18. The proposal is now to be approved by the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), stated in late June that the clubs’ format expansion was possible, but the RPL had to prove the practicability of this initiative. CSKA President Yevgeny Giner suggested last month that the number of participant clubs in the RPL could be increased by inviting football clubs from Belarus, Kazakhstan or Armenia to join the league.

"The issue of expansion needs to be considered as it will be great for our country," Pryadkin told TASS. "However, we need not only sports-related but economic substantiation as well — the current state of our clubs, their ability to play in the league from the financial point of view."

"We had an instruction from the RFU Executive Committee [to consider the issue of the format expansion] and we followed this instruction," Pryadkin continued. "We came up with numerous options and the Work Group will deliver a report on the issue to Alexander Dyukov either this or next week."

"But let us be realistic as it will be possible to consider this issue only after 2022, namely after the [FIFA] World Cup in Qatar," the RPL president said. "At that time national football championships will be cut short by a month and a half almost in every country. Considering our [RPL’s] busy calendar, we will be short of November and two, maybe three, rounds in December."

"We will be able to speak about the [format] expansion only after 2022 and let us see at that time what path we will choose," Pryadkin added.

In line with current RPL regulations, 16 national football clubs play 30 two-leg matches (home and away) per season. Since 1998, the RPL has 16 clubs competing in the national championships. In 1993, 1996 and 1997, the league listed 18 clubs. Year 1992 saw 20 clubs playing in the championships as divided in two groups.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.