RUSADA reports over 100 cases of suspected anti-doping violations in first half of 2019

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has registered 102 cases of possible anti-doping rules’ violations in the first half of 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

According to her, out of 102 cases of suspected anti-doping violations registered since the start of the year, 53 were reported in June alone.

Pakhnotskaya told TASS earlier in the day that RUSADA carried out 5,703 doping inspections collecting 6,792 samples in the first half of 2019.

RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS earlier in the year that the national anti-doping agency planned to collect 11,000 doping samples in 2019 and to increase this figure to 13,000 in 2020. The increase in the number of doping samples is planned to be achieved by cost reduction in logistics and more effective organization of the work.

According to a report on RUSADA’s activities in 2017-2018 Ganus delivered on March 11 at the annual session of the iNADO (Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations) in Lausanne, the Russian agency’s doping control inspectors collected a total of 14,693 doping samples over the two years (6,196 in 2017 and 8,497 in 2018).